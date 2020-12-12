Sudden Covid-19 surge in Longford sees double-digit daily rise for the first time in weeks

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Longford has surged for the first time in weeks after a double-digit jump in figures reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

In its daily report on Friday, December 12 NPHET reported 16 new cases in Longford.

The total was the fifth highest daily rise in the Republic outside Dublin.

The new cases have driven the 14-day incidence rate up in the county to 115 per 100,000 population (the 8th highest in the country) on the back of 47 new cases in the past two weeks. The national 14-day incidence rate is 81.2.

The new cases in Longford push the total number of officially recorded number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since February to 694 (678 as of Wednesday, December 9 plus the 16 cases announced yesterday evening).

NPHET also reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) had notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 2,120 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 11 December, the HPSC has been notified of 313 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 75,507* (*denotification of 9 confirmed cases) confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

70 cases were in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and 16 in Longford, with the remaining 138 cases spread across 18 other counties.

Of the cases notified yesterday 144 are men / 169 are women, 67% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 35 years old



As of 2pm on Friday 197 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.