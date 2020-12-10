Gardaí make further inroads into tackling Longford drugs trade following three overnight seizures

Gardaí are are coming in for praise this morning after three overnight drugs seizures were made across the county.

Cocaine and cannabis herb were recovered by rank and file members on patrol in Longford and Lanesboro last night in what is being viewed as another significant breakthrough in the Gardaí's ongoing battle against organised crime.

Senior gardaí are also placing added emphasis on last night's seizures as they were all made by uniformed gardaí out on patrol and not from specialised drugs unit officers who have been leading the charge against curbing the sale and supply of narcotics in Longford in recent times.

The biggest haul which was recovered came in Lanesboro shortly after 7:30pm when officers stopped and searched a silver Ford Focus in the town.

A 23-year-old male was arrested at the scene and taken to Longford Garda Station for questioning after around €1,200 worth of cannabis herb was found concealed beneath the vehicle's front passenger seat.

He was later released without charge with a file now expected to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine the next course of the investigation.

In two further incidents, gardaí also recovered cannabis herb and cocaine after searching two males walking the streets of the county town during the early hours of the morning.

The latter, which involved a 15-year-old male, culminated in the recovery of almost €300 worth of cocaine.

During that episode, the Leader understands the teenager attempted to flee the scene when gardaí approached him in the Ardnacassa area at around 12:30am and attempted to carry out a search under the Drugs Act.

He was quickly apprehended and brought to Longford Garda Station before being released. Like the Lanesboro incident, a file is now expected to be completed ahead of being forwarded to the Gardaí's Youth Diversion Office in Dublin.

Details surrounding the events of last night have, meanwhile, come in for praise from local politicians.

"What this does is it reinforces the argument of the value in having gardaí out on the beat," said Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock.

"Any day there is a breakthrough in disrupting the network of organised and drug crime in Longford is a good day's work in my book."