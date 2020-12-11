The Last Stand of the Chief O’Farrell, by James D Farrell, is a powerful novel of historical fiction set in Longford and a violent depiction of Elizabethan warfare.

James D is Dublin born and a retired company director of a large firm of Chartered Surveyors and Engineers based in Northern Ireland.

His previous work includes a book of short stories entitled All Our Troubles and a novel The Undertaker's Assistant.

On retirement almost three years ago, James began researching the history of the O’Farrells and the events surrounding the Elizabethan conquest of Ireland which resulted in the destruction of the O'Farrells and indeed Gaelic society in general.

His book, The Last Stand of the Chief O’Farrell, is a work of historical fiction based on real people and real events and the objective of the book is to provide an understanding of the mindset of the beleaguered O’Farrells and the mindset of their assailants during this period.

The book covers in detail every aspect of Irish life at the time including the Irish language, religion, Brehon Law, and Gaelic warfare.

James D says the battle scenes are depicted in a violent and bloody manner, adding that the book is available to buy on Amazon for £6.99.

The Last Stand of the Chief O’Farrell has received a five star review on Amazon Books (USA) and James D says it is ‘a must-read for all (O) Farrells and anyone with an O or Mac in their name!’