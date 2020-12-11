Longford Reverend: Christmas is a magical time of year

Christmas is a magical time of year. Houses and streets erupt in light flickering with a multitude of bulbs and colours. Each light on its own is lovely, but when put together in the great symphony of dancing colours its awe inspiring.

Light shining through the darkness is a central theme of the gospel, and particularly this year where we have all felt the burdens of a COVID-19 restricted world. We have increased in consciousness of the dimness to life that can exist, especially by being away from family, the pressures on work and our health this year, and the loss of life routines we had treasured.

However, as lights shine through the darkness, there is hope.

Hope that these days will become only memories and better days will come, but above all hope that the Sovereign God hears and responds. Over 2,000 years ago in an insignificant town in a small nation a child was born. A child that would change the course of history. Not only was he the one who created all that had and was to come, but he changed our very circumstances doing what we could not and overcoming that which was unbearable. He demonstrated his love in the meekness of a child, the graciousness of his ministry, the dreadfulness of his willing death and the greatness of his resurrection; all for our sake, so we could experience what he always wished for us – relationship with Jesus.

This Christmas time we celebrate that hope made known to us illuminating darkness. We remember the words of Jesus himself, “I am the Light of the world, whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12).

In this season of hope, may I, on behalf of all the parishioners of the Longford Group of Parishes wish you the most blessed and hope filled Christmas. We reassure you that you are prayed for weekly and we thank God for the legacy of worship of Jesus in Longford. We also praise him for the opportunity he grants for everyone to shine the light of hope and love as we serve our communities together.

If you would like to get in touch all our information is on our church group website www.longfordchurches.com.

This Christmas time may the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ and love of God be with all, In Christ,

Rev Simon Scott

Longford Group Church of Ireland