Granard garda chief backs Reilly in CCTV calls

Moves to introduce CCTV cameras in Granard and Edgeworthstown have moved a step closer.

Consultants are currently putting the finishing touches to a draft document for both towns ahead of its expected presentation at the next meeting of Co Longford's Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

Those revelations were relayed to elected members this week by Granard Superintendent Seamus Boyle on foot of a question tabled by Fianna Fáil Cllr PJ Reilly.

Supt Boyle said details of the report's progression was timely especially given a recent violent disorder incident in Granard last month which resulted in a raft of CCTV footage having to be gleaned from local businesses.

“It will certainly make the detection and prevention of crimes a lot easier,” he said.