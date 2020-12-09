Gardaí investigating alleged shots fired incident at Granard home

Gardaí in Granard are currently carrying out investigations following the circulation of a video of an alleged shots fired incident at a home in the area.

Footage of the alleged incident emerged on Facebook and WhatsApp over the weekend.

The video in question shows two men, one with a shotgun and another with a handgun, shooting and breaking the window of a house before leaving the premises.

Gardaí have indicated that the incident is connected to a feud in the area.

Enquiries are currently ongoing.