History to be made as Newtownforbes gets set for Christmas lights ‘switch on’

Newtownforbes is about to come alive as it prepares to switch on its Christmas lights. Local Tidy Towns volunteers are putting the finishing touches to the big ‘switch on’ after a long and painstaking fundraising drive.

Committee member Ann Waters said while moves to fundraise locally have been forced to take a back seat due to Covid-19, none of that has impacted on attempts to ensure Christmas is kept as ‘normal’ as possible.

“It’s the first time ever the Tidy Towns are doing lights in the village,” she said, adding no less than €7,500 had been raised to go towards the festivities.

A percentage of monies came via Longford County Council, however the vast bulk of finance was raised within the local community.

Ann expressed her hope that the lights would be up and switched on over the coming days, something she said would help give an added impetus to the town following a trying past six months or more.

“It’s still going on at the minute and we hope to have them (lights) up in the next week or so.”

Ann said ordinarily the fanfare around Santa and his anticipated stop off in Newtownforbes ahead of the big day on December 25 would take centre stage.

This year, however, owing to the ongoing coronavirus fallout, those plans have had to take somewhat of a back seat.

“We would normally have Santa arriving in a sleigh with the children being out ready to greet him,” she said.

“They would usually be given minerals and Tayto too but unfortunately that won’t be happening this year.”

That said, and with the promise of Christmas lights coming to the town for the very first time, the festive feel in Newtownforbes is still very much alive and well.