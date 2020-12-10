Longford Women's Link praise gardaí for assisting victims of domestic violence

Covid 19 has been a very challenging time for everyone but for victims of domestic violence, it has been extremely difficult.

When violence has escalated in the home, many victims turned to the gardaí and the calls to 999 looking for help have been in unprecedented numbers.

In Longford there has been at least a 50% increase in demand for gardaí supports from victims of domestic violence.

Longford Women’s Link (LWL) has been working with victims of domestic violence for well over 20 years and took time this week to pass on the positive feedback the organisation has received from victims in reaching out to Longford gardaí.

As such, the body recognised the role of rank and file garda members last week as representatives handed over a plaque to local officers.

LWL Domestic Violence Specialist Heather McKenna said there was no denying the part gardaí had played in helping to aiding those affected by abuse in the home.

“Garda policy clearly defined the role and responsibility of the Gardaí when attending domestic violence call outs,” she said.

But what we want to recognise is the human compassion and care of members of the Gardaí in Longford that make all the difference to victims when the Gardaí come into their home.”

Ms McKenna spoke about the challenges victims face in making the call in the first place and how important it is when the call is answered that those responding show the victim they are heard, taken seriously and above all that they felt safer.

Sgt Andy McGauran, on behalf of Longford Gardaí thanked LWL for their continued support, adding its members remained acutely aware of the sensitivities which surrounded the issue.

He also urged anyone who found or believed themselves to be victims of domestic violence to come forward where their concerns would be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.

If you need support around Domestic Violence please call the team at LWL on 0433341511 Monday-Friday 9.30-5.30. If you need support outside these hours please phone the Women's Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline on 1800 341 900, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If at any stage you feel you are in danger, please phone 999.