4,700 forest licence applications in system
Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for Forestry, Senator Pippa Hackett, provided an update on current numbers of forestry licences last Wednesday.
- There are approximately 4,700 forest licence applications currently in the system, and at various stages of processing.
- Of these, approximately 2,000 have been referred to ecologists for an appropriate assessment, and a backlog has built up over the last 18 months. These files are being dealt with using a dedicated project plan which was shared with the stakeholders on its publication in July.
- The remaining 2,700 licences are generally not subject to the delays currently being experienced with licences requiring ecology input.
- So far this year, DAFM has issued 2,330 new licences. 570 of these licences have issued since the introduction of the new Forestry legislation at the beginning of October.
