‘Absolutely ridiculous’ that farmers and landowners can’t get a licence

Michael Lennon from Drumlish is the newly appointed IFA County Officer for Longford on the IFA National Forestry Committee.

Michael comes to the job with a wealth of experience in this sector.

Longford IFA Co Chairperson Gavin White said, “Michael has worked with Teagasc for many years and was the first Forestry ‘Teagasc Man’ in County Longford calling his first meeting for farmers to get into Forest production in 1995.

“The following year he planted some of his own land and has plenty of experience in obtaining various licences along the way.

“Michael knows the pitfalls and opportunities in Forestry production and has even marketed his own timber. He will be a valuable member on the National Forestry Committee.”

Speaking about the current crisis in forestry, Michael said, “I have a deep interest in forestry, I worked for Teagasc during the mid 90s trying to promote forestry where possible.”

He added, “I remember my first forestry meeting in Longford in 1995. There were about 25 farmers at it and the question that night farmers were asking me was ; Michael, if I plant my land now, will there be a market for it in 20 or 30 years time?

“I couldn’t answer that question that night but here we are today, 2020, and there are so many people with forestry ready to cut and they can’t.

“The market is there but the felling licences are not there to get ; and we’ve factories around here, and mills, Glennons in Longford to name one, among many others, that are under pressure, jobs are at risk and the farmers and landowners are also suffering as a result.”

Mr Lennon concluded, “Farmers and landowners have trees planted and they can’t get a licence. It is absolutely ridiculous in this day and age that they should be held to ransom and the country is losing out big time and it is about time everybody took notice and took some action to remedy this situation.”