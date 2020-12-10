Longford artwork featured on calendar cover

A prizewinning artwork, entered by Longford student Niall Dalton, is one of 13 artworks selected from the archives to illustrate the 2021 Texaco Children’s Art Competition Calendar just published.

Amongst artworks drawn from the past 16 years of the Competition, Niall submitted his entry entitled ‘Anne's Dog, Molly’ in the 63rd year of the Competition, held in 2017, as a pupil at St Columba’s National School, Dring.

Winning second prize in the 7-8 years age category, his piece appears on the front cover of the Calendar where it will be seen in thousands of homes throughout Ireland during the coming year.

Commenting at the time, a Competition adjudicator said that Niall’s piece was “one of a number that perfectly reflects the artistic talent and creativity that many young people in Ireland possess and the essential role schools play by encouraging and inspiring their students through art education”.

An avid painter from a young age, it was Niall’s grandmother Anne’s dog Molly that proved to be the inspiration for his artwork.

From a talented family, Niall’s sister Rebecca won a special merit award for her artwork entitled ‘Daisy From Granny’s Garden’ in the 6 years and under age category in the 65th year of the Competition, held in 2019.

Calendars are available through a select number of Texaco service stations and Texaco branded distributors countrywide and through Texoil, Valero’s own home heating oil division.