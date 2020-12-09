Commemorating the burning of Ballinalee

Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services will mark the last major local centenary of the year on Sunday, 13 December, when the burning of Ballinalee will be commemorated.

On 10 December 1920, Crown forces moved into the village and took over Pat Farrell’s shop, which they turned into a temporary police barracks.

On the morning of 13 December, the IRA attacked it and one constable, Frederick Taylor, was killed. Later that day, in reprisal, Crown forces burned several houses and premises in and around the village.

Well-known local historians, Fr Tom Murray, the local parish priest, and Bernard Sexton, will discuss the events of those December days as they walk around the village.

The recording will go live on the Youtube channel of Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services at 7 pm on 13 December. It can also be viewed via the Facebook page Decade of Centenaries-Longford.