Night-time dumping woes in Longford need tackling, meeting is told

Longford’s illegal dumping woes are likely to escalate unless a cross agency response is enacted, it was claimed this week.

Cllr Gerry Warnock called for local authority officials to join forces with senior gardaí after an apparent rise in fly tipping after dark.

Cllr Warnock said the issue was one which had been reiterated to him by an irate local businessman who found four bags of domestic rubbish at his premises just as the county was preparing to exit Level 5 lockdown.

“There is a wider issue here and it certainly needs a joined up approach by the Council and gardaí,” he said.

Inspector Frank Finn replied by insisting that while it was an issue which attracted more of the Gardaí’s focus during the first Covid-19 lockdown as opposed to its latter six week equivalent, it was a matter which would be relayed to rank and file members over the days and weeks ahead.