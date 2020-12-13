Longford households cautioned to expect interruptions over festive period as Irish Water carries out major upgrades to network

Households in Longford town are being advised to expect interruptions to their water supplies over the coming days as part of major upgrades to service levels.

Irish Water chiefs announced plans this week to start work on the installation of over 400 metres of new watermains in a bid to secure supply levels and minimise bursts.

The works will involve the construction of 420 metres of new watermains along the rear access lane to Templemichael and Bannon Terrace and the laying of new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.

High ranking public utility officials said the upgrades will include modern high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes to ensure “a safer, more reliable supply of water to customers in the area.”

The company said the works will bring with it roadwork stoppages and “short-term” water shut offs as part of the works.

Customers, it added, will be afforded 48 hours notice ahead of any planned interruptions to supplies.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.,” said Matt Thompson from Irish Water.

“We would like to thank the local community, businesses and homeowners for their patience and cooperation while we deliver this essential water network improvement project safeguarding the water supply for homes and businesses in Templemichael and Bannon Terrace.”

Details of the proposed upgrades and likely stoppages to water services in Longford town come barely a month after scores of homes and businesses were left marooned following a major outage in the county town.

On that occasion, homesteads and firms in the likes of Edgeworthstown, Newtownforbes, Drumlish, Ballinalee and Clondra were also affected due to an electrical fault at the Lough Forbes treatment plant.

Irish Water said it regretted any inconvenience caused ahead of the planned works set for Longford town.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact the company on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates visit www.water.ie