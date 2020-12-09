Gardaí seize €48,200 worth of cannabis herb in Longford drugs bust

Gardaí in Longford have arrested a woman in her early 30s and seized more than €48,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb as part of Operation Tara.

Gardaí attached to the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out an operation at Glebe in Longford on Wednesday December 8, 2020, where they seized €45,000 worth of cannabis herb (pending analysis) and arrested a woman at approximately 10am.

Also read: Meat products at Longford manufacturer found to be "unfit for human consumption"



The woman was arrested and detained at Longford Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.



During a follow up search, a further quantity of suspected cannabis herb worth €3,200 was seized at a property in Longford town.



The woman has since been released from custody and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Also read: Revenue seize drugs worth almost €38,000 at midlands mail centre