‘Happy smile’ of Gráinne Dockery will be missed as Roscommon lady is laid to rest today

The death of Roscommon woman, Gráinne Dockery, has caused much upset to not only her own community in Strokestown, but also those in Longford who worked with her in the Social Protection Offices.

Ms Dockery tragically passed away following a road accident on Friday morning, Dcember 4.

“She was very well known in the Strokestown area,” said Roscommon’s Senator Eugene Murphy.

“Everybody wants to rally around the family at this very sad time. There is a terrible sense of loss and hurt in the community. News like this is bad any time of the year but it is particularly bad coming up to Christmas.

“Gráinne was a lovely woman who was very well known and loved in the community. Everyone has a feeling of tragic loss.”

As a mark of respect, a number of Christmas events, including the switching on of the lights in Strokestown were postponed.

“It’s hard to look at her happy smile and know that she’s now around. There’s a real feeling of loss and everyone will rally around the family now,” Senator Murphy conclued.

The Funeral Mass of Grainne Dockery (née Noone), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballyhooly, Cork, takes place today, Wednesday, December 9 at 11am in Strokestown Parish Church.

Grainne is predeceased by her father Jimmy, and she will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Brendan, son Macdarra, daughter Megan, mother Nancy, brothers Seamus, Martin, Sean and Harry, sisters Maureen, Bríd, Ann, Finola, Cliodhna and Niamh, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives, friends and work colleagues.

Rest In Peace.

Following Funeral Mass on Wednesday, Grainne will be laid to rest afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.