Easing of Covid restrictions sees only marginal decrease in Longford PUP figures

The lifting of Level 5 lockdown restrictions has had little or no effect on the number of Longford people in receipt of the Government's Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), latest figures show.

Some 2,324 people are registered with the Department of Social Protection from this week, down just 18 on the 2,342 who received the payment across the county last week.

The latest figures are contained in the Government's latest release of official PUP data which also shows a marginal decrease nationally.

Last week, a total of 351, 424 people received the payment nationwide compared to 348,256 this week.

“I want to re-assure workers that PUP remains open until March and any worker who returns to work only to find that their employer closes again in the New Year will be able to avail of the payment," said Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

“I encourage all workers who have the opportunity to do so to return to work - just as we needed your support to supress the virus we now need it to re-open our economy.”