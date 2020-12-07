Four Longford schools to benefit from funding announcement

Four Longford schools Naomh Colmcille NS, Aughnacliffe; Lanesboro NS; Scoil Samhthann NS, Ballinalee and Ballymahon Vocational School, are to benefit from funding allocated under the Summer Works Scheme.

Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty welcomed the further investment in Co Longford's schools network.

He said: "Good news this morning with approval and funding for works at four Co Longford schools. €278k has been allocated under the Summer Works Scheme and will facilitate much needed improvement works at the schools."

The funding has been announced well in advance by the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, in order to ensure that school management have adequate time to get contractors organised.

The four projects will hopefully benefit local contractors and according to Deputy Flaherty, are an important investment in our education footprint as we seek to rebuild our communities and economy post Covid-19.

The monies announced will provide for a new roof at Scoil Samhthann Ballinalee and new toilets for nationals schools in Aughnacliffe and Lanesboro and also the Vocational School in Ballymahon.

Deputy Flaherty said this latest announcement is a further indication of the government's commitment to education. He said: "Alongside last week’s investment in IT services and supports for local schools; and the recent Small Works Programme, this latest funding allocation brings to just under €1.5m the investment in Longford primary and secondary schools, over the past four weeks."

The Longford TD said he enjoys a good working relationship with the Minister for Education and hopes that she will visit the county early in the new year.

He concluded: "We continue to work with a number of local schools on significant capital programme and these will come to fruition in the near future."

