Away from Longford this Christmas? Send us your photos and greetings

This Christmas will be one like no other - but sadly many Longford people who are abroad will not be returning home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you are away from home, then why not send us a photo or where you are, with a few lines, and even a message for those at home.

We'll post them online and also print a selection in the Longford Leader.

Send your message and photo to newsroom@longfordleader.ie