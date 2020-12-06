Funeral arrangements announced for Roscommon woman who died in tragic road collision

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the Roscommon woman who died in a tragic road accident last Friday morning, December 4.

The Funeral Mass of Grainne Dockery (née Noone), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballyhooly, Cork, takes place on Wednesday, December 9 at 11am in Strokestown Parish Church.

Grainne is predeceased by her father Jimmy, and she will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Brendan, son Macdarra, daughter Megan, mother Nancy, brothers Seamus, Martin, Sean and Harry, sisters Maureen, Bríd, Ann, Finola, Cliodhna and Niamh, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives, friends and work colleagues. Rest In Peace.

Following Funeral Mass on Wednesday, Grainne will be laid to rest afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.



Due to Covid-19, Grainne's Funeral Mass is private to family only. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. The family wishes to thank you all for your cooperation and understanding at this very difficult time.

Also read: Woman dies in Strokestown collision