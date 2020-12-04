CCTV ducting proposal for Ballymahon to go to SPC

A proposal to install ducting for CCTV cameras in Ballymahon during streetscape works has been put on the agenda of the next meeting of the Infrastructural Stratigic Policy Committee for consideration.

At last week’s meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District, Cllr Pat O’Toole proposed that, ‘in preparation for the installation of Community CCTV cameras in Ballymahon that ducting for the cables is installed when the proposed streetscape works are being carried out’.

“There have been so much works in Ballymahon that people feel no sooner is one set of works finished before the roads are being torn up again, so we wat to ensure that the ducting goes down during the streetscape works to avoid that,” said Cllr O’Toole (pictured).

Two other motions of Cllr O’Toole’s were also swiftly passed at last week’s meeting.

The Ballymahon councillor called for funding for repairs to a number of sections of the perimeter wall at Cloncallow Cemetery, to the tune of €1,350.

Similarly, Cllr O’Toole called for a substantial increase in community grant allocations to the Christmas Lights Committees in the Ballymahon MD area, securing a total of €4,000 for Ballymahon, up from the previous funding of €1,500.