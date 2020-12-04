Restoration works needed at Four White Walls junction

Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District, Cllr Garry Murtagh, has called on Longford County Council to carry out restoration works on the junction known as the Four White Walls.

“This Junction is recorded on maps as the Four White Walls and has long been noted locally, nationally and internationally as a meeting place and focal point which is situated between two provinces, Ulster (Co Cavan) and Leinster (Co Longford),” said Cllr Murtagh.

Granard MD Area Engineer David Coppinger agreed to look at the junction.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to look at this but we certainly will look at it and try to draw up a plan for works if we secure funding,” he said.