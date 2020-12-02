Covid-19 Latest: Longford is one of ten counties with 14-day incidence rate higher than national average

Although Ireland has the lowest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 infection in the whole of the EU, Longford is one of ten counties with an incidence rate higher than national average.

Dr Tony Holohan has warned against complacency this Wednesday December 2 however, and urges Christmas shoppers to "avoid high risk situations".

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) today reported five further deaths and 270 new cases.

There is now a total of 73,066* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, and a total of 2,074 COVID-19 related deaths.

Less than five new cases were recorded in Longford. The 14-day incidence rate in Longford is 90.5 per 100,000 population on the back of 37 cases in the past two weeks.

The national 14 day incidence rate is 84.7 per 100,000 population, with 4033 new cases in Ireland in the past fortnight.

There have been 657 Covid-19 cases in Longford up to midnight on Monday, November 30.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, stated;

“It is important to keep up the progress that we have achieved in recent weeks. Ireland now has the lowest 14-day incidence of COVID-19 in the EU according the latest ECDC figures and we need to hold firm to this position. As the country moves into Level 3, there is no room for complacency in our response to COVID-19.

“As more services reopen for business, remember to use the basic public health advice as a guide when organising your time. When you are out in shops and accessing services, try to avoid high risk situations and wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible on busy streets and crowded outdoor areas. When you come home from shopping or being outdoors, remember that washing your hands is your first priority. For those of us who cannot work from home, the wearing of a face covering is now advised when moving around busy indoor workplaces and in communal work areas. If you are planning to travel around your county, consider first whether it is absolutely necessary to travel.

“Your individual actions are vital to our national effort to suppress the transmission of this disease," he said.

NPHET highlighted cases in the following counties: 58 in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 28 in Wicklow, 25 in Mayo and 24 in Limerick. The remaining 97 cases are spread across 21 other counties, so every county in the republic had new cases.

As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised (up 7), of which 31 are in ICU, the same figure as yesterday. There were 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, compared to 14 yesterday.

Of the new cases published on Wednesday, 141 are men, 129 are women, 63% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 37 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.