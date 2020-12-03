Cleaning works to be done at Edgeworthstown OPDs

Four Old People’s Dwellings (OPDs) on Ganard Street Edgeworthstown will have the cobble lock paving outside washed by Longford County Council in the interest of public safety.

Cllr Paul Ross raised the issue at last week’s meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District where he explained that the residents in those homes are ‘quite elderly’ and unable to do the work themselves.

His motion was seconded by Cllr Mick Cahill. Area Engineer, Paul Newell, agreed and said that the works will be carried out.

Cllr Ross also proposed ‘that the trees on Main Street, Barry be removed as they are causing the footpath to rise and are a trip hazard’.

This motion was also supported by Cllr Cahill who had a motion regarding the streets of Barry in a previous meeting.

Finally, Cllr Ross proposed, and received support for a motion calling for the playground at Foxhall to be upgraded ‘as it has fallen into poor repair’.