Calls for ESB poles to be a safer distance from Longford roads

Telecom and ESB poles that are replaced or newly erected, need to be set back off the edge of the road, according to Drumlish councillor Paraic Brady who put the proposal to his colleagues at last week’s meeting of Granard Municipal District.

“Some poles that were put up on the Cloone Road out of Drumlish are causing a serious hazard and are a danger to road users. I am looking for Telecom to come back and set these poles at least .5 of a metre off the road,” he said.

“We need to set a boundary here and come up with some measurement that’s safe to put a pole off the verge of the road.”

Area Engineer, David Coppinger said that there was “great merit” to Cllr Brady’s proposal.

“Any new poles that are being used are much tougher and much more solid, which makes them a far greater hazard to road users,” he agreed.

“They’re put in exactly the same place as the old ones they’re replacing. But the old ones were much lighter material, so they would break or move away if they were hit by a car. These ones don’t.

“These companies don’t consult with the council on the placing of these poles. It’s a national issue and perhaps the council could consider writing to eircom, ESB, National Broadband Ireland, and pointing out the issue to them, because they should be carrying out risk assessments.”

Director of Services, Barbara Heslin, noted the merit in the motion and suggested that a letter would be stronger coming from Longford County Council than from Granard MD and the motion was moved to the agenda for the next Longford County Council meeting.

“If a road user runs into one of these poles, who is liable? Surely not the council?” asked Cllr Brady.

Mr Coppinger confirmed that the utility company responsible for erecting the pole would be liable.

“It is a problem. We have no liability but perhaps this is a good opportunity to address this issue because there is growing concern,” he concluded.