‘Joint thinking’ is needed between County Councils, Granard MD meeting hears

A proposal to liaise with Leitrim and Cavan County Councils on the Drainage Programme is to go forward to the next meeting of Longford County Council in an effort to address major drainage issues on the county borders.

Two proposals were put forward at last week’s meeting of Granard Municipal District, with Cllrs Paraic Brady and Garry Murtagh both addressing the issue.

“I seek clarification on the Drainage Programme as there are two rivers - one in Drumlish and one in Ballinamuck that are causing flooding and need to be cleaned and also, that Longford County Council along with Leitrim County Council engage in drainage of the Black River as it is narrow in spots and some trees have fallen into parts of the river and are causing a dam and holding back water,” Cllr Brady said.

“There needs to be work carried out every year on this river and it should be a joint effort as land in Longford and Leitrim is getting flooded.

“I’m also calling for the reestablishment of the committee that was there a number of years ago. When that scheme was up and running, we had very few problems. It was run by local landowners who knew the land. We need joint up thinking to get monies allocated specifically for drainage,” he said.

Area Engineer, David Coppinger, proposed that Longford County Council write to Leitrim County Council requesting them to nominate a point of contact.

“Once a joint proposal is prepared, consideration will be given to it,” he said, adding that and immediate need for action could be funded through the General Municipal Allocation fund.

“To be honest, that wasn’t what I was expecting - that we should fund it through our own Municipal Allocation. That’s not what you’re saying to me, is it?” asked Cllr Brady.

Mr Coppinger replied that he was suggesting the reestablishment of the committee, as proposed by Cllr Brady, but that ‘if there is a specific, urgent, local need, it is suggested that we set aside specific funds through the municipal allocation’.

“Well, I welcome the reestablishment of the board, because that board can look for specific funding. But regarding a budget from our own municipal funds, I don’t know how that’s going to go with my fellow councillors.

“But in the short term, we need to look at getting some sort of remedial works done and not in 2021, but in 2020,” he stressed.

Cllr Garry Murtagh had a similar proposal at last week’s meeting, stating that he wished to add the Lough Oughter/Lough Erne water system to the Drainage Scheme and log it with the Environmental Section.

“It was a combined effort between Longford, Leitrim and Cavan. Rivers were cleaned every three years with Cavan taking the lead. However, it hasn't been done since 2008 and the problems of flooding are becoming dangerously evident and also compounding the problems at Drumury Bridge,” he said.

“I am hopeful through the support of Longford County Council and my colleagues, that former partnerships can be initiated for the betterment of the citizens living in the surrounding boundaries of the three counties.”

The answer to this proposal from Mr Coppinger was similar to the previous, but substituted Cavan County Council for Leitrim County Council.