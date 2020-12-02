Irish Water to construct 420 metres of new watermains in Longford town

Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, is commencing works this month in Templemichael and Bannon Terrace in Longford town to safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses in the area.

The delivery of these essential works will provide a safer, more secure water supply for the area minimising the frequency of bursts and improving the resilience of the network.

The works will involve the construction of 420 metres of new watermains along the rear access lane to Templemichael and Bannon Terrace and the laying of new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.

The new water mains will be made with modern high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes to ensure a safer, more reliable supply of water to customers in the area. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water outage.

In order to safely facilitate the delivery of the works traffic management will be in place. Local and emergency will be maintained at all times. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by GMC Utilities Ltd.

Speaking about the project, Matt Thompson, Irish Water said, “We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. We would like to thank the local community, businesses and homeowners for their patience and cooperation while we deliver this essential water network improvement project safeguarding the water supply for homes and businesses in Templemichael and Bannon Terrace.”

Irish Water and Longford County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates visit www.water.ie