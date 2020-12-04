Parking bye laws needed in Ballymahon Municipal District

Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District, Cllr Colm Murray has called on Longford County Council to enact a process whereby parking bye-laws will be introduced in towns and vaillages across the Municipal District.

“The current bye laws in the MD are only pertinent to one village thereby leaving standard road markings such as disabled parking spaces, yellow boxes, etc everywhere else in the MD subject to no bye laws and unenforceable by the Gardaí,” he said when proposing his motion at a Ballymahon Municipal District meeting last week.

It was agreed at the meeting that the council would draw up a list of areas with parking issues and g from there.

Draft bye laws can then be put in place and go to a consultation phase before any submission is taken into account.