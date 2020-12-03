Longford politicians ‘sick and tired’ of TII inaction

State agency Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have come in for stinging rebuke over concerns at a lack of public lighting along the N4 bypass.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Martin Monaghan said he was ‘sick and tired’ over the apparent delay it was taking in getting key infrastructural projects approved at local level.

“I am sick and tired of TII saying we (Longford County Council) have to do this and do that.

“When will we get an answer from these people?”

Cllr Monaghan bemoaned how a number of notices of motion tabled at municipal district level had been standing with little or no progress having been made.

“Why is it that Longford is left on the long finger?” Cllr Monaghan raged.

Those remarks came as local representatives threw their weight behind calls by Cllr John Browne to upgrade the county town's level of public lighting along the main N4 bypass.

The long serving Fine Gael councillor said the time had come for council bosses to issue a sternly written letter to TII bosses who oversee the country's public road network.

Cllr Browne said he had fielded a number of calls from locals who use the 1.3km stretch between the Leo Casey and Red Cow roundabouts.

The local accountant said the cost of the project was minimal when factored against other investments which have been ring-fenced for infrastructural upgrades in recent months.

“In the scheme of things and what is going on at the minute, these are minor works,” he said.

Cllr Monaghan supported that view, saying the lighting provisions put in place at the Mall complex was indicative of the impact clear and visible public lighting at night can have.

His party colleague and group leader Cllr Seamus Butler was just as critical in his critique of TII's supposed inaction in furthering Longford based upgrading works.

He said elected members had been calling for face to face talks with the State agency for the past two years, saying a meeting was ‘more than overdue now’.

Area engineer Eamon Bennett said the council would write to TII with a view to relaying the anxieties expressed by local politicians.

Director of Services John Brannigan followed suit, but qualified his own remarks by revealing there was a focus nationally to ensure greater energy efficiency when it comes to installing public lighting.

He said senior officials had already sought a meeting with the State body over similar public lighting concerns at other locations across the county.