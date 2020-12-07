Pair allegedly armed with weapons in violent Longford row to plead not guilty

A man and woman charged in connection to an alleged violent disorder incident during which a number of weapons were allegedly produced, have pleaded not guilty.

John Robertson (30), Moatefarrell, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Pauline Dempsey (22), 79 McEoin Park, Farnagh, Co Longford, were both charged as a result of an unruly incident involving a number of individuals at McEoin Park, Longford on June 14 2020.

Mr Robertson was also charged with the alleged possession of a chimney rod contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

His co-accused was also charged with the alleged possession of an offensive weapon during the course of the same incident.

Ms Dempsey said she would be tendering a not guilty plea via her solicitor Bríd Mimnagh.

Mr Robertson, who is currently serving a sentence for an unrelated matter, followed suit to Ms Dempsey.

The case was adjourned to December 18 when a book of evidence is expected to be served to both defendants.