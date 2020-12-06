Warnock leads calls for Longford ramp repair works

Roads crews will carry out repair works to ramps adjacent to two Longford town estates where resurfacing works close to the Mall Complex have recently been carried out.

Cllr Gerry Warnock issued pleas at last week's Municipal District meeting for upgrades to be carried out on ramps located adjacted to Bannon Terrace and Templemichael Terrace to be undertaken following recent resurfacing works.

“These ramps have degraded to the extent that they are nearly flush with the road, and residents have noticed a very significant increase in speeding as a result of these diminished deterrents,” he said.

Cllr Martin Monaghan concurred and told how traffic calming measures in the area had become ‘very flush’ with greater volumes of traffic being allowed to travel either side of the ramps.

Area engineer Eamon Bennett said the council would cede to Cllr Warnock's request, revealing there were issues surrounding visibility at night which also needed to be addressed.