Longford teen remanded in detention over €1,500 stolen accordion

A Longford teenager has been remanded in detention after being found guilty of handling a stolen accordion worth an estimated €1,500.

The 17-year-old was handed the sentence after appearing at a recent Longford District Court sitting charged with handling stolen property at an address in Longford town on August 2, 2020.

The teenager was brought to court following his arrest at his home in Longford earlier that day.

The court heard the accused had recently been given High Court bail in connection to an unrelated matter,

Sgt Paddy McGirl, for the prosection, said the State would be objecting to bail in an appeal Judge Hughes questioned the merits of.

“It it went back up to the High Court the judge would raise his eyebrows at me and wonder what sort of character I was,” said Judge Hughes.

In order to illustrate the seriousness atwhich the court was taking the case, Judge Hughes said he wanted €250 in cash as part of his bail terms.

The teenager was ultimately sentenced to detention with a release date of December 8 next.