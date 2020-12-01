2,285 Longford farmers to share €17.7m Basic Payment Scheme allocation

The balancing payments under the 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening have now commenced and will see a total payment of €17.7m to 2,285 Longford farmers and this represents an average payment of €7,750 per farmer.

Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty said he was pleased to see 70% advance payments in October and the balance payments commence this week.



Deputy Flaherty added: “It is important that payments to support our farm families are issued promptly. I am acutely aware of the importance the BPS not only to farmers, but also to the overall rural economy."

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, T.D., said the commencement of the BPS balancing payments will bring the total paid under the 2020 Scheme to €1.13 billion to over 121,000 farmers.

The Minister stated, “In mid-October my Department began issuing 70% advance payments under the BPS to farmers across the country. This year saw over 97% of eligible farmers receiving an advance payment in the first pay run. Regular pay runs have been in place since October, and I am happy to confirm that the 30% balancing payments under the BPS have now commenced on schedule. My priority is to ensure that payments to support our farm families across the country are issued promptly. I am acutely aware of the importance the BPS not only to farmers, but also to the overall rural economy. My Department continues to issue payments across a range of schemes at a rate which compares very well to our European counterparts.”

The Minister also confirmed that payments under the 2020 National Reserve and the Young Farmers Scheme will also commence alongside payment of the 2020 BPS balancing payment.

The Minister commented, “I am pleased that payments under the National Reserve and the Young Farmers Scheme are also being issued as both payments play really important roles in supporting younger farmers and new entrants. Supporting these farmers encourages generational renewal which is a key priority for this government.”

Regular pay runs will remain in place under the 2020 BPS as further cases are cleared for payment. The Minister urged any farmers who have outstanding queries from the Department to respond as soon as possible in order to facilitate payment. The Minister concluded “the timely processing of payments across schemes remains a key priority for my Department, as I am very aware of the importance of such schemes for the farming community.”

Farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their BPS or ANC payments, can ring the Direct Payments Helpline at 076 106 4420. Farmers can also submit any queries they may have online via www.agfood.ie, where a detailed breakdown of payments can also be accessed.

Balancing payments under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme are scheduled to commence next week.