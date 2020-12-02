Safety scheme proposed for dangerous Smear/Crott Road

The Smear/Crott Road is in line for a potential Low Cost Safety Scheme, following last week’s meeting of Granard Municipal District.

Cllr Garry Murtagh, called for works to take place on the dangerous bend where there have been a number of serious accidents and one fatality in recent years.

Area Engineer, David Coppinger said that he was aware of the problem and that it would be suitable for a Low Cost Safety Scheme.