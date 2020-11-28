Lanesboro / Ballyleague community in shock as man in his 60s dies in house fire

The close knit community of Lanesboro and Ballyleague on the Longford / Roscommon border has been plunged into shock following the death of a man in his mid 60s in a house fire last night.

It is understood that the man was alone when the fire broke out at a property in Ballyleague shortly before midnight.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the blaze but the man was later pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved for examination and gardaí said foul play is not suspected.