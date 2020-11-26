Pair held as gardaí seize €3k cannabis in Longford town

A man and a woman were arrested in Longford town last night as gardaí recovered an estimated €3,000 worth of cannabis herb.

Officers from Longford garda station made the detection during a planned stop and search operation on the outskirts of the county town at around 8pm.

Both suspects, who are not from the Longford area, were arrested and brought to Longford Garda Station for questioning over the incident.

They were released later that night without charge as gardaí now look to prepare a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ascertain what, if any, charges, can be brought against the pair.

The drugs seized have since been sent for analysis as part of the investigation.

Last night's seizure follows hot on the heels of two seperate detections last week of cocaine and cannabis, amounting to an overall estimated street value of €24,000.

