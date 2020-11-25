NPHET reports seven new Covid-19 cases in Longford

Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Longford this evening, according to the latest figures published today by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET says that there have been 42 Longford cases over the past 14 days meaning the incidence rate of the disease in Longford is 102.8 per 100,000 population.

The national incidence rate is 105.5 per 100k and probably isn't decreasing at the pace that NPHET would have hoped for or envisage at the outset of Level 5 restrictions being introduced.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 643 (636 as at midnight Monday, November 23 and the seven cases - pending verification - announced this evening).

National

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported another six deaths in Ireland, and 269 more new cases.

Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence at 224.2 per 100 k.

Of the cases notified today, NPHET highlighted 88 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal.

The remaining 78 are spread across 17 other counties.

Three counties had no new cases. See the full table below.

Of the new cases, 123 are men / 146 are women. 64% are under 45 years of age. The median age has dropped from 42 to 35 years old.

As of 2pm today 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of one death, and **12 cases.