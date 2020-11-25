Funeral arrangements announced for Longford woman who died in tragic road accident

The funeral arrangements have been announced for a Longford woman who died in tragic road accident last Monday afternoon.

The funeral Mass of Catherine Duggan, Gurteen, Ballymahon, takes place on Thursday, November 26 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon.

Ms Duggan is predeceased by her father Stephen, and she will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Lilly, her mother Cissie and Lilly's dad Ger, her aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and her dearest friends.



In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines, Catherine's funeral Mass on Thursday is limited to family and close friends up to 25 people, and it will be live streamed on St Matthew's Church Ballymahon facebook page.

The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time and would like the house to remain private. Condolences and messages of support may be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Irish cancer society.

Local councillor, Pat O’Toole, remembered Ms Duggan as ‘the most lovely, bubbly woman you could meet’.

“She has so many friends in the area and she would always have a smile on her face. If you met her coming out of a shop or in the town, she would always stop for a chat. She was a lovely person and she’ll be missed,” said Cllr O’Toole.

"Our sympathies go out to Catherine's mother and her daughter, Lily, and all of her extended family.

"The community will always be here to support them. This is tragic news at any time of the year, but particularly now. And the fact that we're in the middle of a pandemic makes it even more poignant," added Cllr O'Toole.