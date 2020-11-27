‘We will reopen; we will be back’: Edgeworthstown remains positive in run-up to Christmas

There’s no denying it has been a long and difficult year for us all thanks to Covid-19, but in many parts of the country, communities are looking towards the festive season and Edgeworthstown is no different.

The town is sporting some beautiful new Christmas lights which were not only put up in mid November, but also lit up in an effort to get the Christmas spirit going a little bit earlier in light of the pandemic.

“We put them up two weeks ago. They were brand new lights so we said we’d just leave them on,” said chair of Edgeworthstown Traders’ Association, Gerry Lynn.

With Covid-19 still very much to the forefront of news headlines, the usual events and parties can’t go ahead this year, forcing people to find other ways to stay positive.

“The pubs are closed and the bookies are closed and there are six, seven, eight businesses on Main Street closed,” Gerry explained.

“But it’s not all bad news. There’s still a lot going for Edgeworthstown. The library is coming along nicely. The business hub is moving along and we should have that finished next year.

“These are strange times we’re living in, so it’s hard to know where we’ll be for Christmas. But I think at some stage, we have to learn to live with Covid-19.

“These are tough times but Christmas is coming and the town has an awful lot going for it. We have the library, the hub, the green area and those projects are all driven by the locals, so we’re upbeat. There’s still a lot of fight in us. We will reopen and we will be back.”