Longford man jailed for long string of thefts

A man with a string of theft convictions has been jailed for four months and had a six month sentence, which was previously suspended, activated, to be served consecutively to the four month sentence.

Robbie Delaney, 3 Cúirt An Óir, Killashee Street, Longford, received the suspended sentence in September this year after he was convicted of 17 theft charges in total. Since then, he committed four further thefts, the court heard.

“On October 29, 2020, items to the value of €79 were taken from a pet shop,” said Sgt Paddy McGirl.

“On November 11, 2020, items to the value of €264 were taken from (a local pharmacy). On November 13, 2020, perfume valued at €60 was taken from (a local pharmacy),” he said, adding that the accused was identified via CCTV on each occasion.

“He was arrested and admitted to those. On November 1, 2020, electrical goods - power tools, valued at €75 - were placed in a bag and he left the store. He was shouted at by security and dropped the bag. It was recovered in resaleable condition. He was identified on CCTV,” said Sgt McGirl.

“So by any stretch of the imagination, he was treated leniently,” Judge Hughes noted, referring to the suspended sentence for 17 thefts in September.

Judge Hughes then sentenced Mr Delaney to four months for the power tools theft and four months concurrent for each of the other thefts, before revoking in full the previous sentence, which will be served consecutively.