Win a golden cash register and €1,000 with Edgeworthstown District Development CLG

Edgeworthstown District Development CLG, is a Not for Profit Registered Charity, established over 25 years ago. Our goal is to support and help the people that live in our Community.

To give you a short background to Edgeworthstown, we are the second largest town in County Longford with 2,500 inhabitants.

Half the people that live in our Community were not born on the island of Ireland and we have over twenty different nationalities going to the local National School.

Day to day, Edgeworthstown District Development runs the local CE Scheme, which carries out works around the town and helps to put people back into full time employment.

We run a Heritage Trail based on the Edgeworth Family and Maria Edgeworth the writer in particular.

We also run the Green Recreational Park, which has astro-turf pitches, running track and the Pavilion building. This is rented out to Community groups and other groups, which brings in an income.

Due to Covid-19, the earlier part of this year we were fully closed with no income and since last Wednesday we are back in lockdown again.

We have launched an on-line raffle to raffle an Antique Brass Cash Register, with €1,000 cash inside, see the https://bit.ly/3lSPRE2.