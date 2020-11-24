Tribute paid to young Ballymahon mother as community mourns tragic death

The community of Ballymahon has been left “numbed and shocked” following the tragic death of Catherine Duggan, who passed away in a traffic collision on Monday afternoon.

The mother of one was a well-loved member of the community and her passing has had a profound effect on the people of Ballymahon and surrounding areas.

Local councillor, Pat O’Toole, remembered Ms Duggan as ‘the most lovely, bubbly woman you could meet’.

“She has so many friends in the area and she would always have a smile on her face. If you met her coming out of a shop or in the town, she would always stop for a chat. She was a lovely person and she’ll be missed,” said Cllr O’Toole.

“It was an awful shock to hear about the accident. We were all numbed and shocked by the news.

It has had an effect on the entire community but our sympathies go out to her mother and her daughter, Lily, and all of her extended family.

"The community will always be here to support them. This is tragic news at any time of the year, but particularly now. And the fact that we're in the middle of a pandemic makes it even more poignant."

Gardaí are investigating the collision which occurred at approximately 1pm on Monday, November 23 on the R392 in the townland of Glascarn, Rathconrath, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.