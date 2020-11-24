Longford man on €44k cannabis charge tells gardaí: ‘I haven't supplied drugs, I just smoke it’

A man charged with the seizure of over €40,000 of cannabis during a raid at a house in Edgeworthstown last week told gardaí following his arrest: “I haven’t supplied drugs, I just smoke it.”

They were the words uttered by Damien Wierzchos (21), 77 Abhainn Glas, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford during a search at the aforementioned address last Monday (November 9).

Garda Michael Fox said he charged Mr Wierzchos at 7:25pm the night before on two counts, one being of drugs possession and the other relating to a Section 15A sale and supply charge.

He told the court that after caution in relation to the latter charge, the accused replied: I haven’t supplied drugs.

“I just smoke it.”

During the course of the hearing, it was revealed the alleged offence took place while Mr Wierzchos was on bail for an unrelated affray and assault incident which reportedly took place in Edgeworthstown in September.

In granting Mr Wierzchos bail, Judge Hughes ordered the defendant to abide by a number of conditions.

They included surrendering his passport and to refrain from applying for a duplicate, to provide a mobile phone number to gardaí within 24 hour and to remain contactable at all times, to sign on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Granard Garda Station between 9am and 9pm, to adhere to a 10pm to 8am curfew and to remain drug free.

He was remanded on continuing bail and is due to appear back before Longford District Court on Friday (November 20).