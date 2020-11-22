Less than five new cases of Covid-19 in Longford according to latest NPHET figures

Longford has had less than five new Covid-19 cases, according to the latest figures published today by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET says that there have been 39 Longford cases over the past 14 days meaning the incidence rate of the disease in Longford has fallen to 95.4 per 100,000 (the previous day it was 102.8 per 100,000 population). The national incidence has fallen to 109.1 per 100k.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 629 as at midnight Friday, November 20 (this doesn't include the less than five cases - pending verification - announced this evening).

National figures

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death in Ireland related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,023 COVID-19 related deaths nationally.

As of midnight Saturday November 21, the HPSC has been notified of 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 70,461 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of 2pm today 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today 126 are in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Kildare.

The remaining 80 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Government talks are continuing over the weekend on what Covid-19 restrictions will be in place for December 1. NPHET has warned that progress in reducing the spread nationally has stalled but the Taoiseach Michéal Martin wants Level 5 restrictions eased.

A Government announcement is due next week.

Other details from today's report were:

155 are men / 161 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.