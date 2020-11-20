Latest Covid-19 figures show five new cases reported in Longford

Longford has had five new Covid-19 cases, according to the latest figures published today by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET says that there have been 43 Longford cases over the past two weeks meaning the incidence rate of the disease in Longford has gone up slightly to 105.2 per 100,000 (the previous day it was 100.3 per 100,000 population). The national incidence has fallen to 113.1 per 100k.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 622 as at midnight Wednesday, November 18 (this doesn't include the five cases - pending verification - announced this evening).

NPHET also announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,018 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 19th November, the HPSC has been notified of 330 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 69,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

171 are men / 155 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

On the county by county front there were 99 in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal.

The remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.