Judge wants to meet parents of Longford man who threw lit firework into car

A Longford man who broke the window of a car during the early hours of the morning before throwing a lit firework into it and running from the scene has been told to return to court next month with his parents.

Aaron Harris (20), 4 Pine Grove, Clonbalt Woods, Longford, was charged with causing €300 worth of criminal damage at Bracklin Road, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on October 18, 2020 as a result of the incident.

Sgt Mark Mahon said the episode had been captured on CCTV by the alleged female victim in the case.

It was as a result of those images which gardaí were able to use when obtaining a search warrant where items of clothing allegedly worn by Mr Harris had been later recovered.

Judge Seamus Hughes said the episode was indicative of an increasing number of incidents of “blagardism under the cover of darkness” that was coming before him at District Court level.

He also hit out at Mr Harris for coming to court with no offer of compensation at hand.

“A lot of work went into this (investigation) and he comes to court with one hand longer than the other and not a red cent (to offer),” he said.

“I want your parents in court.”

Asked why one or both weren’t present last Tuesday, Mr Harris told Judge Hughes: “I told them they didn’t have to come.”

The case was put back until December 15 with an order for Mr Harris’ parents to be in attendance.

“I will decide then what regime of punishment I will put you under,” Judge Hughes told the young man.