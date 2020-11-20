Flaherty calls for Mullingar Diabetic Clinic Service to be fully restored

Longford Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty wants the Minister for Health to address the staffing issues that have affected the diabetic clinic service at Mullingar.



Deputy Flaherty said, "I have had several constituents contact me over concerns that the diabetic clinic service at Mullingar hospital could come to an end as of November 30.

"Patients were told this week by the consultant that there was uncertainty as to the future of the service after the end of this month and those attending have not been issued with a date as to when their next appointment will be.

"The issue has festered since the retirement of the dedicated diabetic nurse over 18 months ago. I understand she even deferred the retirement in the hope that the matter might have been resolved and her post backfilled before she retired.

"Sadly, nothing happened and the service was dependent on other nurses standing in and assisting the service. As a consequence, dates for future appointments started to push out. For example, it went from three months, then four months and for many who attended this week, it was their first appointment in nine months.



"This is extremely difficult for people and especially parents who are trying to manage treatment and medication and cannot be allowed to continue. In the event that the service is not fully restored then the only option for the many users is to attend the service in Crumlin and this is simply unimaginable," concluded Deputy Flaherty.