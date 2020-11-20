Pair charged over violent McEoin Park fracas

A man and a woman charged with being involved in a public order incident this year during which a number of weapons were allegedly produced have been remanded on continuing bail.

John Robertson (30), Moatefarrell, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Pauline Dempsey (22), 79 McEoin Park, Farnagh, Co Longford, were both charged as a result of an unruly incident involving a number of individuals at McEoin Park, Longford on June 14 2020.

Mr Robertson was also charged with the alleged possession of a chimney rod contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

His co-accused was also charged with the alleged possession of an offensive weapon during the course of the same incident.

The court heard the case centred around an alleged incident which initially took place on a green area inside the Longford housing estate before spilling out onto the street.

Judge Seamus Hughes was informed Mr Robertson was currently in custody and serving a sentence in connection to an unrelated matter.

It was also revealed Mr Robertson was on bail on the McEoin Park charges and his release date concerning his current sentence was not until February 6 next year.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the prosection, said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented for the case to be heard on “summary disposal” on a plea basis, meaning the matter could be tried in the District Court.

In defence, local solicitor Fiona Baxter said she would be seeking the disclosure of statements in relation to the case ahead of a brief adjournment.

Ms Baxter did, however, indicate she would be “recommending a certain course” to Mr Robertson’s case when it does return before Judge Hughes.

Both Mr Robertson and Ms Dempsey are due to appear back at Longford District Court on Friday (November 20).