Ballymahon students encouraged to enter photo competition

A photograph is an incredibly powerful storytelling tool. It has a unique ability to convey a message, tell a story, whether that story be obvious or something more complex.

A photograph has the power to evoke strong emotions, awaken and ignite the imagination and recall memories of a time past or present. It can even transform our way of thinking, capturing a moment in time.

With this in mind, Ballymahon Community Gardaí are calling on Ballymahon Secondary School Students to enter our “photo speaks a thousand words” competition.

To enter, simply submit one photograph taken by you along with a typed A4 Sheet explaining the story, meaning or caption behind the photograph. Please keep the explanation brief and captivating.

Include your name, age, contact details and school you attend in Ballymahon. State whether or not you consent to your entry being published in the media.

Ensure you have written permission of any persons pictured in your photograph for publication purposes.

The closing date for entries is Monday, December 14, at 10am and winners will be announced on Tuesday, December 22.

Please leave entries at your school reception.

The competition has an open theme and you are therefore, free to use your imagination to portray or highlight whatever subject matter you wish or that means something to you.

The criteria for the winning entries can be intriguing, captivating, unique, funny, serious, thought-provoking, or convey a powerful message to its audience. It is completely up to you.

We would like to sincerely thank the sponsors of the fantastic prizes for this competition, namely, Nally’s Circle K, Sean Clancy Photographer and Center Parcs, Ballymahon.

The Prizes Include:

*Nikon D3500, DSLR camera & photography lesson

*Apple Air pods

*Two Goodie Hampers

Best of Luck with your entries!