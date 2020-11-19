Gardaí 'not ruling out' possibility of more arrests over Granard car ramming incident

Gardaí have not ruled out the prospect of making further arrests into a violent car ramming incident that spilled out onto the streets of Granard last weekend.

It comes after four women appeared at a special sitting of Longford District Court last night charged with violent disorder.

That stemmed from a two car collision which occurred on Barrack Street at around 2:30pm and saw at least two masked individuals brandish weapons before smashing the side and back windows of black coloured Mazda car.

The four women were arrested and detained for several hours at Longford and Granard garda stations respectively.

Their detention time, as revealed by the Leader yesterday evening, was extended by a further six hours as detectives looked to continue with their questioning over the incident.

That extension ultimately ended in all four being charged and brought before a special court sitting at 9pm last night.

Each of the accused, who are related to each other, were granted bail subject to a number of stringent conditions and are due to reappear at a sitting of Longford District Court in January.

The Leader can also reveal gardaí have not dismissed the possibility of executing further arrests in connection to the incident and have renewed their appeal for any witnesses who may have come across the incident in Granard last Sunday to contact the local garda station at (043) 6686512.